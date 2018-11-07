Entrepreneurship center sets up in Jerusalem with NIS 20m grant

A consortium of Jerusalem academic institutions has been awarded NIS 20 million ($5.4 million) by Israel's Council for Higher Education in order to establish an entrepreneurship and innovation center in the city center. The Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJI), the Bezalel Academy of Design and Azrieli College of Engineering have united under the name “JLM-Impact Consortium." The consortium won first place for the Council for Higher Education's request for proposals to boost entrepreneurial activity among the city’s students and academic community.

Hebrew University VP and director general Yishai Fraenkel said, "We’re delighted to win this award - a feat accomplished through close teamwork with Bezalel and Azrieli. We plan to make our mark on this city by instilling a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. Every student and professor is a potential entrepreneur.”

Azrieli College of Engineering president Prof. Raza Azhari said, "This consortium will serve as a platform to advance Jerusalem’s diverse populations and will contribute to the social and economic growth of our city."

Bezalel Academy of Art and Design rector Dr. Yuval Karniel said, "Bezalel is proud of this award and proud to be partners with Jerusalem’s leading institutions to bring about real change in the entrepreneurial culture in Jerusalem and in Israeli society, as a whole. The combination of creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship holds great potential for the growth and prosperity of Jerusalem and Israeli society."

Dr. Yaron Daniely, CEO & President of Yissum, the Hebrew University technology transfer company said, “This major accomplishment for the Hebrew University adds to a record of national leadership in technology commercialization and new company creation by the University and Yissum. Yissum is looking forward to playing a critical role in enabling stronger and broader entrepreneurial activities across the campuses."

