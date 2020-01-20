NIS 2b added to defense budget for home defense missiles

The defense budget will be increased by NIS 2 billion when a source for the money is found, a meeting with many participants presided over by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided yesterday. A check by "Globes" shows that as of now, there is no budgetary source for this money. In absence of such a source, Netanyahu has the option of passing a government resolution for an across-the-board cut for the purpose, but chances of this appear poor at the moment.

The budget increase requested by the IDF will be spread over two years, with a budget supplement of NIS 800 million-1 billion each year.

Galei Tzahal (Army Radio) reported today that the IDF would use the money to procure missiles, in view of the threat to the Israeli home front. According to the reports, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi commented after the meeting that the extra money would enable him to begin implementing the new IDF Tnufa multi-year plan.

Participants in yesterday's meeting included Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon, Minister of Defense Naftali Bennett, Kochavi, and Accountant General Rony Hizkiyahu.

The Ministry of Defense has been demanding a budget supplement for some time for missile procurement and other purposes. Asked several weeks ago ab out an agreement reached on the matter between Kahlon and Bennett, Hizkiyahu said that he had not yet received any request in the matter.

