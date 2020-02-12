NSO buys Israeli counter drone co Convexum for $60m

Israeli cyber intelligence and surveillance company NSO has acquired Israeli counter drome perimeter protection company Convexum for $60 million in cash. Convexum has developed technology for taking over drones and landing them safely. IDF Intelligence Unit 8200 veterans Gilad Sahar and Niv Magen founded Convexum in 2016. Venture capital fund F2 Capital has invested in Convexum.

The acquisition is NSO's first step in a new market - command and control. NSO wants this and future acquisitions to enable it to offer a comprehensive security solution for public space, such as stadiums, railway stations, and border areas. Use of other defensive tools in these areas is liable to endanger the public if they destroy a drone in flight, for example. Convexum's technology, on the other hand, makes it possible to take over the drones and land them outside the area in which they can endanger the public. The two first countries to use the technology are New Zealand and Australia.

NSO, which developed the Pegasus program for taking over smart mobile phones, has been the focus of alleged worldwide security and legal breaches in the past two years.

Convexum was represented in the deal by Adv. Guy Lachmann of the Pearl Cohen Zedek Latzer Baratz law firm.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 12, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020