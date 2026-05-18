Nacht sells two Neve Tzedek lots to Australians for NIS 130m

Israeli businessman Marius Nacht has sold two lots covering an overall 1,500 square meters in Tel Aviv’s Neve Tzedek, through a company that he owns, for NIS 130 million. The buyers are businesspeople from Australia.

The two lots are at 30 Chelouche Street, adjacent to the historic Beit Aharon Chelouche, which is not included in the deal. The two lots were purchased for an overall NIS 64 million in 2007 by Angels Investments, a tech company that Nacht owns. The location borders the Susan Dellal Center, which houses the Bat Sheva Dance Company, and is in one of the most expensive areas of Tel Aviv and all of Israel.

The lots are particularly large. One lot covers about 665 square meters and currently houses a kindergarten in rented space, and the other is 915 square meters. The plan for Neve Tzedek allows for the construction of 14 housing units on both plots, although implementation is subject to meeting planning conditions and approvals from the Tel Aviv Municipality.

The price was not set in relation to what the buyers want to build on the site - most likely a luxurious home for their own use - but rather in light of the construction rights for the site, which are part of the Neve Tzedek master plan, and in relation to acceptable prices in the area.

The deal represents a price of approximately NIS 52,000 per square meter of building rights, a reasonable amount considering that theoretical apartment prices to be built there will reach levels of NIS 120,000 per square meter and more.

Marius Nacht declined to respond to this report.

Full disclosure: Marius Nacht is the former partner of Anat Agmon, one of the controlling shareholders in Globes.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 18, 2026.

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