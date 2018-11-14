Nadine Baudot-Trajtenberg becomes acting BoI Governor

Dr. Nadine Baudot-Trajtenberg became Acting Governor of the Bank of Israel this morning after outgoing Governor Dr. Karnit Flug completed her five year term of office. This is in accordance with the Bank of Israel Law, 5770-2010, which stipulates that if the Governor has ceased to serve in the position, the Deputy Governor shall take the place of the Governor and shall be authorized to exercise the Governor’s powers until a new Governor is appointed.

The date of the new Governor beginning his term in office shall be determined after his appointment is approved by the government. The Committee for the Appointment of Senior Civil Servants last week approved Prof. Amir Yaron as the next Governor after a brief interview. Prof. Yaron now needs cabinet approval. He is not expected to assume office before the next interest rate decision by the Bank of Israel Monetary Committee on November 26.

