Nahlat Binyamin house sold for NIS 49m

Goldin House at 7 Nahlat Binyamin Street in Tel Aviv has been sold for NIS 49 million. The building, marked for preservation, was owned by Yaacov Lev & Sons. The building was purchased by a 25-member buyers' group organized by Peso-Gov.

Architect Dov Resnikov designed the building for Itzhak Goldin, one of the first textile merchants on Nahlat Binyamin Street. The house was sold to Yehuda Resnikov in 1924 and rented out for many years. The building's design is eclectic. The architect who prepared the documentation file for it described it as a "jewelry building," meaning gentle, stylish, and decorative.

RELATED ARTICLES Tarantino and Pick lease Tel Aviv house

The building changed hands a number of times over the years. It made headlines in the middle of the preceding decade when Berggruen Residential, owned by businessperson Nicholas Berggruen, bought it, together with a number of buildings in the area. It was sold to YH Dimri Construction and Development, controlled by businessperson Yigal Dimri. The building was sold again in 2014, this time to Yaacov Lev & Sons.

Peso-Gov signed an option agreement last February to acquire Goldin House. Now that a buyers' group has been formed, this option is being exercised.

The new construction project has had a building permit since 2018, signed by architect Yaniv Pardo. The lot occupies 0.5 dunam (0.125 acres). According to the plan, construction totaling 1,700 square meters is allowed for the lot, including 20 apartments in a new building. Three stores will be added on the ground floor of the existing building. According to the permit, the landowners can add a cellar floor to the building, plus two more floors on the roof of the building, and the rear part can be expanded. The organizers of the group said that investment in renovation and upgrading the building would amounts to tens of millions of shekels.

Peso-Gov, controlled by Ido Peso and Shemer Gov, focuses on central Tel Aviv, including projects in buildings marked for preservation. In recent years, the company has bought a number of buildings in the vicinity of Nahlat Binyamin. The Akselrod, Ohana, Amitay & Co. law firm represented the buyers.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 8, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019