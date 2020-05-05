Namogoo buys AI behavioral analytics co Personali

Israeli cybersecurity and customer hijacking prevention company Namogoo announced today the acquisition of Israeli AI-powered behavioral analytics tools company Personali. The behavioral analytics tools are for personalizing in-site incentives and increasing sales. Both Israeli companies have developed technologies to enhance online retail sales.No financial details were disclosed but Personali has raised $15 million to date.

Namogoo’s client-side platform uses machine learning technology to prevent unauthorized ads injected into consumer browsers and devices from disrupting the online customer journey and redirecting them to other sites. Namogoo’s technology gives online enterprises a new generation of visibility, efficiency, and governance over their websites and applications ecosystem, enabling superior digital customer experience and driving clear business results including increased conversion rates of between 2-5%. Namogoo’s solutions are in use with over 150 global brands including Fortune 500 companies.

Namogoo, which was founded by CEO Chemi Katz and CTO Ohad Greenshpan recently raised a $40 million Series C funding round. Its first-ever strategic acquisition will allow it to offer a more robust set of services to both new and existing eCommerce clients, with solutions proven to increase customer engagement, loyalty, and conversions. Personali’s personnel will also be joining the Namogoo team.

Personali, which was founded in 2011, has developed an intelligent incentive solution, which has generated over $1 billion in sales for leading global brands. Personali has driven significant profit growth by optimizing and personalizing the process of offering discounts at strategic moments along the client journey. When compared to previous promotion campaigns, brands utilizing Personali’s solutions have seen a conversion uplift of 32% while reducing the cost of promotion offering by 30%.

Katz said, "Our goal has always been to help brands provide their customers with the best possible shopping experience and increase sales, which fits perfectly with the Personali solution. With this acquisition, we will be able to bring new and existing customers a wider range of effective tools and services to help optimize their customer experience, boost conversion rates and sales, and fuel growth."

Personali CEO Dan Baruchi said, "We are thrilled to join the wonderful Namogoo team and help bolster their market-leading solutions with our eCommerce focused technology. We will continue to support our existing customers as part of Namogoo, and we look forward to being able to further develop our technology and bring existing and new customers additional value."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 5, 2020

