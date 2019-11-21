National C'ttee approves Kiryat Shehakim plan in Herzliya

The National Committee for Planning Priority Housing Areas has approved the Kiryat Shehakim plan in Herzliya. The plan concerns an site next to the Herzliya railway station and north of the Seven Stars Interchange. The plan was promoted by Israel Land Authority (ILA) and City Tech, 25% of which is owned by Minrav Group, 25% by Rotem Shani, and the rest by Kibbutz Glil Yam, and was designed by Moshe Tzur Architects & Town Planners.

The plan consists of 1,650 housing units in seven high-rises of 22-60 storeys. 330 of the housing units will be small apartments, and there is an option to build 500 special housing units. The plan also contains 200,000 square meters of business and commercial space, twelve dunam (three acres) of open public space, seven dunam (1.75 acres) for elementary schools for the neighborhood, 6,600 square meters for construction of day centers and kindergartens, and 5,000 square meters for public culture and entertainment. The plan proposes construction of a metropolitan transportation center, with a sports arena and commercial uses above it.

ILA Tel Aviv district planner Gili Tessler said, "Dense construction plans like these meet both the general need for efficient planning and land use and optimal utilization and added rights in the vicinity of heavily used transportation hubs. The effort made on this site, which is surrounded by roads, is towards greater intensity of mixed use. This is a clear policy in the Tel Aviv district, which will only become more pronounced."

In response to Kiryat Shehakim plan's approval by the coimmittee, Herzliya Mayor Moshe Fadlon said, "The Herzliya municipality will respond with all the means at its disposal, and will not allow any construction without an appropriate solution for national infrastructure, such as transportation, drainage, public space, and so on. We are disappointed that the matters presented by the municipality during the planning processes and the detailed document of objections were not accepted at all, and were rejected out of hand without being addressed in depth. This underhanded approval again demonstrates how the National Committee for Planning Priority Housing Areas is trampling over the local authorities, not for the first time, by approving construction plans completely divorced from the local authorities' needs and actual conditions."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 21, 2019

