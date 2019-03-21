Natural gas pipeline to Jerusalem completed

Israel Natural Gas Lines Company inaugurated the natural gas pipeline to Jerusalem in a ceremony attended by Minister of National Infrastructures, Energy, and Water Resources Yuval Steinitz and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. The 18-inch-diameter, 34-kilometer-long pipeline cost NIS 290 million to build.

The pipeline was built in two parts. The western part starts at the Yesodot block valve station near the Soreq Interchange on the Cross Israel Highway. The other part begins at the Mesilot Zion station next to Sha'ar Hagai and ends at the pressure-reducing station at Beit Zayit. The pressure reducing facility itself has not yet been completed, and gas can flow only to enterprises and consumers in the Jerusalem area after it is completed, through the Rotem distribution company. Connection of the first consumers to gas is scheduled for 2020.

Gas consumption in Jerusalem will differ from other areas in Israel, because private consumers will also use gas, mainly for heating during the cold Jerusalem winter, in addition to industrial enterprises and institutions. Institutions using gas will include Hadassah Medical Center, Israel Museum, bakeries, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Bank of Israel, the National Quarter (Kiryat HaLeom) and the Knesset, Tadmir, ABIC Biological Laboratories, quarries, Hartuv Cement, Asphalt Plants, Bet Shemesh Engines, and the Israel Police training complex. Some of the customers have already signed gas supply agreements, while others are in negotiations.

At the ceremony, Steinitz said, "Through this pipeline and others being laid by Natural Gas Lines, we are serving Israel by improving and expanding the delivery of gas all over Israel. We will reach more consumers, connect more enterprises, cut costs, and we can all breathe cleaner air. We are in the midst of the natural gas revolution in Israel, and we will all profit from its results."

Lion predicts, "Gas will lower families' electricity bills and benefit residents of the capital. It is hard to believe that when we liberated Jerusalem only a little over 70 years ago, we were worried about water and how water would be elevated to Jerusalem. That is now past history."

Natural Gas Lines chairperson Eitan Padan added, "Today, we are connecting the gas superhighway to Jerusalem. This will provide the capital with an essential supply of energy. Part of the route is along the historic Burma Road. This is especially exciting."

