Nearly 7,000 test positive for Covid-19 for second-straight day

The Ministry of Health reports that 6,808 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Israel yesterday, slightly down from the record number of 6,950 cases found on Tuesday. 52,839 tests were carried out yesterday with a new record of 12.9% of the tests proving positive for the virus.

The number of seriously ill patients hospitalized in Israel has fallen slightly to 667 compared with 694 two days ago but the trend is almost certain to be upwards over the next week. 164 people are on respirators. 248 people are hospitalized in moderate condition with 1,375 people hospitalized overall. 206,332 Israelis have had Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic with 55,526 people currently infected with the virus. There have been 1,335 fatalities, up 62 over the past two days.

4,454 medical staff are currently in isolation including 1,700 who have tested positive for the virus.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 24, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020