Neighbors object to enlarged Tel Aviv seafront project

Dozens of tenants in the luxury Sea & Sun project in north Tel Aviv overlooking Hatsuk beach and in the neighboring apartment units of the West hotel are objecting to planned construction of a neighboring luxury project.

The Tel Aviv District Committee recently approved for deposit a plan for the construction of 116 apartments in a high rise residential tower and an adjacent 198-room hotel. This is a significant increase on previously planned projects for the land and neighbors in the adjacent Sea & Sun and West projects are up in arms. Among those objecting are former Israel TV news anchor Haim Yavin, plastic surgeon Dr. Dov Klein and Eitan Kunda, owner of the nearby Mandarin Hotel. They argue that the enlargement of the plan could adversely affect the value of their properties.

The disputed land is at the junction of Herzl Rosenblum Street and Shimon Samet Street. The Sea & Sun and West projects were built over a decade ago and were supposed to be the first half of the project. But the second part, owned by Ashdar Building Co. Ltd. (TASE:ASDR) and the Reality Fund, which was originally meant to be a hotel and 22 houses never got off the ground except for some earthworks.

Objections have been filed on behalf of 40 tenants of Sea & Sun and its management company by Advs. Anat Biran and Sigal Lahmani who claim that the plan that has been deposited tramples crudely on its neighboring project. The owners of the West hotel have also submitted objections through their lawyers Advs. David Basson and Ezra Kokia, who argue, among other things, that the plan would deal a lethal blow to the operations of the hotel.

Ashdar and Reality Fund said that they would study the objections.

