Nestle CEO Ulf Mark Schneider visits Israel

Nestle S.A. CEO Ulf Mark Schneider landed in Israel today for a working visit but will remain out of the media limelight, sources inform "Globes." Schneider heads one of the world's largest food conglomerates, which has a company value of CHF 310 billion. He will remain in Israel for two days.

Schneider is accompanied to Israel by Nestle EVP and CEO EMENA zone Marco Settembri and during the visit the two men will meet with the management and employees of Osem, which is fully owned by Nestle and will hear about Israel's food market.

They will visit the company's plants in Israel together with Osem CEO Avi Ben Assayag and attend a festive dinner in Kfar Shmariyahu at the home of Dan Propper, one of Osem's founders, who today serves as the company's president. Schneider and Settembri will leave the country tomorrow afternoon.

Schneider became Nestle CEO in 2017 and this is his first visit to Israel since taking office. The previous visit to Israel by a CEO was by Schneider's predecessor four years ago.

Nestle has annual revenue of CHF 92 billion and it was four years ago that Osem was delisted from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, when Nestle took full ownership of the company.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 4, 2019

