Netafim wins $100m Indian project

Israeli irrigation company Netafim today reported that it would carry out four large community irrigation projects in the Indian states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradeshin for over $100 million. Netafim will provide irrigation solutions for over 60,000 farmers in over 100 villages in an area of 550,000 dunam (137,500 acres).

Netafim said that the four ventures were a follow-up to a community irrigation project that it completed in Karnataka in 2017, in which it provided precision irrigation solutions to 7,000 farmers in 30 villages.

"India is a strategic market for Netafim, whose mission is to help the world grow more crops with fewer resources," Netafim president and CEO Ran Maidan said today. "The community irrigation model originated by Netafim is especially cheap, and makes it possible to supply farmers with advanced irrigation systems within a short time. These projects will be integrated with digital agricultural systems we developed together with mPrest. The combined systems enable the government and farmers to control and supervise water and irrigation systems in real time, using cloud technologies and access from any mobile device."

