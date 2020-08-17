Netanyahu: We are working on direct flights to UAE

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel is working on direct flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which would fly over Saudi Arabia. Netanyahu was talking today during a tour of Ben Gurion airport.

A precedent was set on this matter two years ago when Air India was given permission to fly from New Delhi to Tel Aviv over Saudi Arabia airspace. However, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) was not granted the same rights on its Tel Aviv - Mumbai route.

Behind the scenes, relations are also warming between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Israel and the UAE would never have been able to reach their agreement to establish diplomatic relations without the tacit agreement of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Meanwhile the National Security Council today began discussing who would be part of the Israel delegation to fly to the UAE to start drafting a written agreement between the two countries. At the same time the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to "Globes' that its representatives are searching for an appropriate property in the UAE for Israel's diplomatic representatives.

