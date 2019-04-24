Netanyahu: We'll name Golan settlement for Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced his intention to name a Golan Heights settlement for US President Donald Trump.

Speaking while on vacation with his family on the Golan Heights and Mount Hermon during the Passover holiday, Netanyahu said, "I will call a settlement or a town on the Golan Heights for Donald Trump. I'll bring this soon for approval by the cabinet.

Netanyahu added, "I am here with my family and many Israelis on the foothills of the Golan Heights delighting in the true joy of the holiday and the beauty of this country. And there is more to celebrate - several weeks ago I was able to bring official recognition by President Donald Trump who recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights for eternity. We must express our appreciation by calling the name of a settlement or town on the Golan Heights for Donald Trump. I'll deal with that soon."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 24, 2019

