Netanyahu block weakens slightly after Operation Breaking Dawn

The news editions of the Kan 11, Keshet 12 and Reshet 13 television channels have published updated polls showing the positions of the parties following Operation Breaking Dawn in the Gaza Strip. The picture that emerges is that the block supporting Benjamin Netanyahu, which in some of last week’s polls passed the 61 seat threshold, which would give the block a majority in the 120-seat Knesset and enable Netanyahu to form a government, has weakened slightly. At the same time, the opposing block is very far from the goal of forming a government.

In the polls published yesterday evening, Kan gives the Netanyahu block 59 seats and the block led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid 55 seats. The Keshet 12 poll has a similar result. In the Reshet 13 poll, Ayelet Shaked’s new Zionist Spirit party achieves the minimum share of the vote to win any Knesset seats, which it does not in the other polls, and this is sufficient to give the Netanyahu block the necessary 61 seats.

The "Globes" poll of polls gives the following number of Knesset seat for each party:

Likud 34

Yesh Atid 23

Blue & White - New Hope 12

Religious Zionism 10

Shas 8

United Torah Judaism 7

Joint Arab List 6

Labor 5

Yisrael Beitenu 5

Ra’am 4

Meretz 4

Zionist Spirit 0

Because of the averaging process, the total number of seats in the poll of polls is not necessarily 120, the actual number of seats in the Knesset.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 9, 2022.

