Netanyahu congratulates Biden on US election win

It was somewhat late in coming, but after twelve hours of silence Israel's leaders sent their congratulations to the president-elect of the US, Joe Biden, whose victory over incumbent Donald Trump was called yesterday evening, Israel time. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used his official Twitter account to congratulate Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

"Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Joe, we’ve had a long & warm personal relationship for nearly 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel. I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the U.S. and Israel," Netanyahu's message said.

The message was sent despite the fact that President Trump continues to claim that he was the winner in the election and that the matter will be decided in the courts. Netanyahu and Trump have been very intimate, and there will be also be criticism in the US of Netanyahu's closeness to the Republican Party and his distancing from the Democratic Party of Joe Biden.

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi, the leaders of the Blue & White Party, also sent messages of congratulation to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris overnight, as did President Reuven Rivlin.

"I send the blessings of the Israeli people and of the State of Israel, to our friend Joe Biden on your election as the 46th President of the United States of America. I also send congratulations and best wishes for your success, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," Rivlin's statement said. "Mr. President-elect, as a long-standing friend of Israel, you are now the leader of the free world and of the State of Israel’s closest and most important ally," he added. "The strategic alliance between our two countries and peoples is stronger than any political leadership, and is not based solely on friendship. It is rooted deeply in our shared values and in our long-standing commitment to freedom and democracy as the foundations of our societies. "This is also the time to thank President Trump for four years of partnership in strengthening Israel’s security, and to thank the American people for their steadfast support and friendship. I have no doubt that our special relations and multifaceted cooperation will continue to flourish and grow in the future. On behalf of the Israeli people, I wish you and your future administration great success, and extend my invitation to you to visit Jerusalem as our guest."

Quickest among Israel's political leaders to send Biden and Harris their congratulations were Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and Yamina leader Naftali Bennett.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 8, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

