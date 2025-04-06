Netanyahu due in Washington to discuss tariffs

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due in Washington tomorrow (Monday), journalist Barak Ravid reported on the Axios news website. Netanyahu will be the first national leader to meet US President Donald Trump in an effort to obtain an exemption from the new tariffs imposed on exports to the US. The prime minister's bureau has confirmed the report.

Meanwhile, CNN reports that Trump is talking to representatives of Vietnam, India, and Israel about individual trade agreements that will cancel the tariffs imposed on these countries, due to come into force this week.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to Netanyahu on Friday night. "The Secretary discussed the situation in Gaza and the Administration’s resolve to free the hostages in Gaza and recently announced tariffs," a press release from the US Department of State said.

The US administration has imposed a 17% tariff on Israeli exports to the US, despite Israel’s cancellation of tariffs on all US goods imports. The rate is higher than the 10% minimum tariff imposed on, for example, the US and Singapore, but much lower than the 20% tariff on imports from the EU and the 54% tariff on imports from China.

Netanyahu is currently on a state visit to Hungary.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 6, 2025.

