Netanyahu gives up on forming government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has returned the mandate to form a new government following the September 17 election to President Reuven Rivlin. The move, announced in a video on the prime minister's Facebook page, came a little over 24 hours before the 28-period allowed by law to form a government after receiving a mandate to do so was due to expire in any case.

President Rivlin announced that he would now give Blue and White leader Benny Gantz an opportunity to form a government. His chances of success are considered slim. Assuming he fails, Israel faces the prospect of a third election within a year, with few signs that such an election would break the political deadlock.

