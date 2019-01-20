Netanyahu in Chad: Israel revolutionizing ties with Muslim world

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today with Chad President Idriss Deby in the Chad capital N'Djamena. He was met at the airport by Chad Foreign Minister Mahamat Zene.

Before flying out to Africa yesterday Netanyahu said, "Chad is a giant Muslim country bordering Libya and Sudan and relations with its are part of the revolution that we are undergoing with the Arab and Muslim world that I promised would happen. There will be good news there and there will be more countries."

RELATED ARTICLES Netanyahu meets Chad President

He added that renewing and consolidating ties between Israel and Chad is, "Making Iran angry while the Palestinians are trying to prevent it."

During the visit, Israel and Chad are expected to renew the ties broken off 50 years ago and sign deals for agricultural systems, military equipment and weapons.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 20, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019