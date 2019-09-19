Netanyahu invites Gantz to national unity gov't talks

Likud chairman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told his po0tential right wing coalition partners that there is no alternative to a national unity government. He said, "During the elections, I called for the establishment of a right-wing government. But to my regret the results of the elections show that that is not possible."

He added, "Therefore there is no choice but to set up a broad unity government, as broad as possible, that is made up of all those parties that the State of Israel means something to them."

Netanyahu called on Blue & White party leader Benny Gantz to join a national unity government. "Benny, it is up to us to set up a broad national unity government today. The people expect us, the two of us, to show responsibility and work for cooperation."

He continued, "Therefore, I call on you - Benny, come let's meet today, any hour, any time, to move this process forward, it's the most important thing on the agenda. We must not and have no reason to go for third elections - I'm against that. The priority for now is a broad national unity government, today if possible."

The assumption is that Netanyahu currently sees himself heading a national unity coalition that includes Blue & White.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 19, 2019

