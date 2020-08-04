Netanyahu mulls further handout

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Finance Israel Katz are considering a further state grant to Israel's citizens along the line of the grant currently in the process of being paid, if the current move turns out successfully.

At yesterday's meeting of the Likud party in the Knesset, Netanyahu dropped a broad hint, saying, "We are not resting for a moment, the minister of finance and I, Prof. Simhon and our economic advisers, the Ministry of Finance director general. We will produce more and more programs, more and more money for Israel's citizens and businesses in order to get the economy going."

Netanyahu has privately said that the upcoming Jewish holiday season is a target date for the additional grant. Ministry of Finance officials, who at first objected, will probably remove their opposition if the current grant is successful, that is, if it leads to higher spending by households and thereby gives the economy a stimulus. Netanyahu and Katz can in any case pass the grant without the officials' agreement. Sources at the Prime Minister's Office told "Globes" that the National Economic Council has not examined any proposal for further grants.

The aim of the grant currently being distributed is mainly to stimulate the Israeli economy by giving the public NIS 6.5 billion directly. Each citizen will receive NIS 750, and families will receive NIS 500 for each child, for up to four children, and NIS 300 for each child after that.

