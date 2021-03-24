Netanyahu strengthens as vote count proceeds

With 71% of the votes in Israel's general election counted, the picture is as follows: Likud - 31 seats; Yesh Atid - 18; Yamina - 7; New Hope - 6; the Joint Arab List - 6; Shas - 10; Yisrael Beitenu - 7; United Torah Judaism - 9; Labor 7; Religious Zionist party - 6; Blue & White - 8; Meretz 5. At this stage, Ra'am does not pass the minimum vote threshold, but the party is very close to it, with 3.15% of the vote. The proportion of the total votes cast required for winning the minimum representation in the Knesset of four seats is 3.25%. If Ra'am does get over the line, the general picture will change dramatically.

On this basis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's block consists of 56 Knesset seats. Assuming that Yamina leader Naftali Bennett will eventually join the block, Netanyahu appears to be on course for a comfortable majority in the Knesset, and the path seems open for him to form a new government. Compared with the average results of the exit polls released last night after voting ended, Netanyahu's block plus Yamina has improved from 61 to 63 out of 120 Knesset seats.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 24, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021