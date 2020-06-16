Netanyahu targets August 1 for reopening Israel's border

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Jerusalem today and told him, "We want to put August 1 as the target date for possibly opening Israeli tourism to Greece and Cyprus. It depends on the scale of new infections."

Netanyahu's main intention is that Israeli tourists would be able to fly to Greece and Cyprus and would not be required to enter 14 days isolation when returning home.

Netanyahu and Mistotakis met in the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem. This was the Greek prime minister's first foreign visit since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and he came to Israel with a delegation that included eight senior ministers including the Foreign, Defense, Tourism, environment, and Energy and Water ministers.

After the meeting Netanyahu and Mistotakis signed three memorandums of understanding on cybersecurity, agriculture and tourism.

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz met with his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos and discussed strengthening defense cooperation and collaboration of various military projects. Gantz said, "Israel sees Greece as a true strategic partner and friend and I intend continuing to nurture this important connection with ongoing work with the minister."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 16, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020