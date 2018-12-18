Netanyahu to open Globes Business Conference on Wed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will open the Globes Business Conference on December 19-20 at the ICC Jerusalem International Convention Center. President Reuven Rivlin will attend the conference on Thursday.

The Globes Business Conference, the longest-established and largest economic conference in Israel, has been held annually for two decades. This year's conference deals with three main topics: economic voting - why issues of the economy, society, and quality of life do not affect the way we vote, even though we attribute such importance to them; long-term planning in Israel; and the problem of waning trust in Israeli society, including in the press itself.

Over 150 speakers will address the conference, including leaders of all of the political parties, who will appear on one stage and expound their general platform; Israel's entire legal elite, including Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, and State Attorney Shai Nitzan; and the leading economic regulators: incoming Capital Market, Insurance, and Savings Authority Supervisor Moshe Bareket, Israel Securities Authority chairperson Anat Guetta, and others.

The conference will also host Pepsico president Ramon Laguarta and Sodastream CEO Daniel Birnbaum, who will speak about the deal this year in which Pepsico acquired Sodastream. A special session will be held with the people behind the biggest exits of the year. Two other special sessions will discuss the communications market's readiness for 5G and the cost of living; the latter will host Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd. (TASE:RMLI) CEO Rami Levy and his daughter, Yafit Levy-Attias.

Two sessions will be devoted to future challenges of the labor market and the health system.

Israel's economic leadership will also take part in the conference, including Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) CEO Arik Pinto, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) chairperson Johanan Locker, and Frutarom president and CEO Ori Yehudai.

The first day of discussions will conclude with a gala evening presenting Israel's young leadership, with participation by a special panel of writers and stars from the Eretz Nehederet television program.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 18, 2018

