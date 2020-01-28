Netanyahu withdraws immunity request

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced this morning in a post on Facebook that he was withdrawing his request to the Knesset to grant him immunity from prosecution. In his post, Netanyahu alleges that while he is in Washington on a historic mission to delineate the borders of the State of Israel and ensure its security, his rivals are engaging in "cheap politics." "I will not let my opponents disrupt the historic move that I am leading," he wrote. Netanyahu faces indictment on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

Netanyahu's announcement came just minutes before the Knesset plenum was due to convene to set up the Knesset Committee and debate two requests for immunity, one from Netanyahu and the other from Likud MK Haim Katz, who also faces indictment on corruption charges. Shortly after the post on Facebook, the prime minister's bureau confirmed that Netanyahu asked in writing to withdraw his request. The request was not expected to be granted.

After the Knesset Committee approves deletion of the request, the file will go to the Jerusalem District Court. Netanyahu's criminal trial will probably not begin before the election on March 2.

Netanyahu will not be able to submit a repeat request for immunity in the 23rd Knesset after his trial opens.

Netanyahu is scheduled to participate in the unveiling of the US administration's new plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians in Washington this evening.

Blue & White leader Benny Gantz said in response to the withdrawal of Netanyahu's immunity request: "Netanyahu is going to trial. We have to move on. The citizens of Israel face a clear choice: a prime minister who will work for them or a prime minister who will be concerned with himself. No-one can run a country and at the same time deal with three serious criminal cases of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust."

Even after the decision to indict him, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denies the charges against him, has not been convicted of any crime, and is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 28, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020