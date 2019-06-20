Netflix puts up prices in Israel

Netflix has announced increases in its prices in 20 countries, including Israel. The price is rising from NIS 29.90 until now to NIS 32.90 for a single device, from NIS 32.90 to NIS 46.90 for two devices, and from NIS 49.90 to NIS 60.90 a month for four devices. These prices are for SD quality viewing, not for improved HD quality.

The price increases also apply to HD, with the price for two devices rising to NIS 46.90. The price for premium service will rise to NIS 60.90 per month for four devices.

Netflix said, "We change our prices from time to time to reflect the substantial investments we made in new television programs and movies, as well as improvements in our product."

Despite the usual transparency in relations between companies and consumers, Netflix did not give advance notice of the planned increase to its subscribers in Israel. For Netflix's existing subscribers, the price changes will be applied in the coming weeks, and they will receive notice of it by e-mail or on the application. The change for new subscribers will be immediate.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 20, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019