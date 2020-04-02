Neto sale of Bikurei Hasade Darom stake collapses

The collapse of the deal to sell Neto's 50% stake to brothers Ilan and Sasi Sheva, who own the other half of the company, follows the failed IPO of parent company Bikurei Sade Holdings.

Neto ME Holdings Ltd. (TASE;NTO), controlled by Dudi Ezra, has reported that the deadline for the sale of its 50% stake in fresh produce wholesaler Bikurei Hasade Darom Agricultural Products Marketing (2002) has expired. The collapse of the deal to sell Neto's stake to brothers Ilan and Sasi Sheva, who own the other half of the company, follows the failed IPO of parent company Bikurei Sade Holdings. Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 2, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020