Netta Barzilai to present Partner TV ad campaign

It was only a matter of time before Netta Barzilai took advantage of public admiration and her victory in the Eurovision song contest in an advertising campaign. She will appear on behalf of Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) promoting its Partner TV digital television service.

Barzilai is taking part in the campaign not just as a singer, but also as an artist responsible for original arrangements integrating the sound track and sentences from original series by Netflix in the advertisement.

Partner CMO Terry Yaskil said, "We're excited to be part of an original campaign with a young and talented artist like Netta. She has an amazing ability to transcend conventions and penetrate straight to the heart with her musical truth. Her artistic footprint stands out in the campaign."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 27, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018