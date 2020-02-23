Network security co Zero Networks raises $4.65m

Israeli network security company Zero Networks announced that it has raised $4.65 million in seed funding led by F2 Capital and Pico Venture Partners. The new funding will be used to accelerate product development and hire key staff in engineering, marketing, sales and business development.

The company, which pioneers zero trust network access, has also unveiled its Zero Networks Access Orchestrator, a network security platform that automatically defines, enforces and adapts user- and machine-level network access policies to create a continuous airtight zero trust network model, at scale

Zero Networks explains that assuming users and machines inside the network can be completely trusted leaves the door open for malicious insiders and hackers to do almost anything they want. The company minimizes these risks, with the click of a button, constraining access in the network to only what users and machines should be doing. The Zero Networks Access Orchestrator is the first of its kind to deliver:

Zero Networks founders Benny Lakunishok and Jossef Harush came up with the Zero Networks Access Orchestrator when they saw the burden that IT and security teams face in trying to maintain real-time access requirements for all users and machines across their environment. With deep experience in cybersecurity, they knew there had to be better, more scalable solution.

The Zero Networks Access Orchestrator is currently being used by beta customers in the manufacturing, energy, retail and public sectors to defend their internal networks and will be commercially available at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 23, 2020

