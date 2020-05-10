New Covid-19 cases in Israel down to a trickle

The Ministry of Health reported this morning that there were 16,458 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Israel, representing a rise of just 14 since yesterday morning. The number of people in Israel who have recovered from the disease is 11,384. Fatalities now number 248, with one additional fatality in the past twenty-four hours.

Out of 4,826 current cases, 74 are severely ill, 65 of them on ventilators, and 52 are4 moderately ill with the remainder having only mild symptoms.

3,650 tests were carried out yesterday and a further 703 by 11am this morning.

Yesterday hundreds of thousands of Israelis visited beaches, parks and the countryside after the lockdown was eased significantly. The Ministry of Health, which had wanted a slower loosening of the lockdown, will be closely monitoring whether the end of lockdown will result in a spike in new cases in the next week or two.

