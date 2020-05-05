New Covid-19 cases in Israel fast fading

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Israel continues to remain very low. According to figures released by the Ministry of Health this evening, so far there have been 16,289 confirmed cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in Israel, up 43 from yesterday. This is well within the government's limit of less than 100 new cases per day to continue relaxing the lock down.

238 people have died of the disease, up three from yesterday. Of the current cases, 91 people are in severe condition, with 70 of them on ventilators. 10,465 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Israel, a rise of 401 people in the past 24 hours.

Last night Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a new raft of relaxations in the lockdown including the opening of shopping malls, outdoor markets and fitness clubs on Thursday. The 100 meter restriction from home for non-essential matters or exercise has been cancelled. However, restaurants and cafes are still only allowed to offer take away service.

Gatherings of up to 100 will be allowed from June 1 and all restrictions on gatherings will be cancelled from mid-June, providing the number of new daily infections remains below 100.

Until at least May 16, Israelis returning from abroad will be required to self-isolate for 14 days and all foreigners are barred from entering Israel.

