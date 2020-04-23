New Covid-19 cases on the wane in Israel

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Israel as of this morning was 14,592, representing a rise of 266 cases in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reports. In 5,334 of these cases the patient has recovered. The number of fatalities from the disease has risen to 191. There are 136 patients in severe condition, down from 148 yesterday, with 107 of them on ventilators, down from 111 yesterday.

Globally, 2,639,874 people are reported to have been infected with Covid-19, of whom 727,717 have recovered, while reported fatalities from Covid-19 worldwide total 184,283.

With the rate of new infections on the wane in Israel, the Cabinet is today discussing a further relaxation of the lockdown. More types of stores such as hairdressers are likely to be allowed to open and restaurants could be given permission to offer takeaway meals in addition to the home delivery services that they are already providing.

Regardless of the positive figures on the virus, the cabinet yesterday decided that there will be a complete closure next week on Independence Day, while on Memorial Day, which precedes it, all cemeteries will be closed with bereaved families barred from visiting. Similarly in the Muslim sector, with the month of Ramadan currently starting, there will be a lockdown each evening and night to prevent people getting together for the traditional Iftar meal, which breaks the fast each evening.

