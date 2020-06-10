New Covid-19 infections in Israel continue to climb

The number of new Covid-19 infections in Israel continues to climb. According to figures released by the Ministry of Health this evening, so far there have been 18,268 confirmed cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in Israel, up 175 over the past 24 hours.

The most telling indication that Covid-19 is making a comeback in Israel since the lockdown has been relaxed is that there have been 1,251 new cases of the virus in June so far, more than the 1,186 new cases in all of May.

2,869 people are currently suffering from the virus of whom 42 are in moderate condition, 31 are in serious condition with 22 on ventilators. 299 people have died with no new fatalities reported over the past 24 hours.

14,817 tests were carried out over the past 24 hours.

Despite the high number of new cases, the number of people seriously ill has remained stable and so the relaxing of the lockdown is unlikely to be reversed. But more efforts are being made to enforce restrictions such as the mandatory wearing of masks in public and social distancing with more fines being imposed on both individuals and businesses violating instructions.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 10, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020