New Era raises $60m Israel VC fund

Tel Aviv-based New Era Capital Partners has announced the closing of an inaugural $60 million fund from investors, including leading international corporations and financial institutions. New Era Capital Partners, founded in 2018, is led by a team that has invested in more than 200 companies including notable exits. The new fund will be used to invest in leading early revenue stage technology startups, as they reach global markets.

New Era is the first venture capital fund in Israel to assess companies according to ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) and responsible investment criteria. The fund primarily invests in early revenue stage technology startups that create a measurable, positive impact on the environment, society or humanity.

New Era Capital Partners has made a number of investments to date, both in Israel and around the world, and has already invested in several American companies. It has partnered with other leading funds and investors in the technology space to invest in companies including Optibus, which develops software that assists the world’s leading public transportation providers; Twine Solutions, the world’s first digital thread dyeing system manufacturer; Papaya Global, a global workforce management platform that provides support services for remote recruitment and employment; and User1st, which promotes digital inclusion by creating accessibility tools to help people with disabilities to fully engage online.

New Era says that its fund managers will bring added value to each of its portfolio companies through their deep and diverse industry experience and extensive connections.

general partner Gideon Argov said, “New Era is a unique and first-of-its-kind fund in Israel that invests only in companies that are both at the cutting edge of technology and have a positive impact on the world. We truly invest in our entrepreneurs and work with them every step of the way to help their companies grow and realize their goals."

He added, "We also provide assistance to companies that invest in developing their businesses outside Israel, and especially in North America, by opening doors for them and creating additional value.”

Managing partner Ran Simha said, “Today, there is complete congruence between the commercial success of a company and the manner in which it relates to its employees, its customers and its environment. As we speak, some of the largest investment funds in the world have announced that they will invest their principals’ money only in companies that meet certain standards of ethical conduct.”

