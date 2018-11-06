New Highway 6 northern section to open next week

A new five kilometer northern section of Road 6 (the Cross Israel Highway) will open to traffic on November 14, the Ministry of Transport and the Cross Israel Highway Ltd. announced today. The new section will include a 1.7 kilometer tunnel at Yokneam with three lanes in each direction.

A further 16 kilometer section with two more tunnels to the Somekh Interchange will be open in the first quarter of 2019. The two new sections of Road 6 will cost NIS 2.5 billion to build.

The new northern section will be operated by Cross Israel 6 North Ltd., a separate operator to Cross Israel Highway Ltd. so that subscriptions will not cover the new section and a separate toll must be paid.

When the new section to the Somekh Interchange is completed, Road 6 will stretch 188 kilometers from the Negev to the Galilee.

