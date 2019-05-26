New Zealand army buys Roboteam's unmanned ground vehicles

Israeli tactical ground robotic systems developer Roboteam announced that it has won a tender issued by the New Zealand Defense Force (NZDF). The company was awarded the bid through Trakka Tech, which provides specialized mission solutions. Roboteam will supply the New Zealand Defense Force dozens of “robotic” remotely controlled systems in a deal worth millions of dollars.

Roboteam will set up a dedicated robotics support laboratory that will handle the Asia Pacific’s numerous clients.

While companies worldwide bid in the tender, only Roboteam offered a complete solution that won in all three categories. The solution includes a robot family that operates with MESH communication (one network that enables transmission) and can be controlled from one single control unit. This marks the first time that the company has provided such a comprehensive solution. Three robotic systems will be supplied to the NZDF

TIGR - Transportable Interoperatble Ground Robot. Launched last year, this robot is designed to handle suspicious packages, hazardous materials and information gathering. The TIGR weighs 80 kg, enabling two personnel to lift it into any vehicle. Highly manueverable on all terrains and in all conditions, the TIGR is equipped with an advanced arm reaching 6 degrees of freedom (DOF) and with high lifting capacities. In addition, the system has advanced means of photography and observation (day/night/thermal vision) for ISR missions.

MTGR - Micro Tactical Ground Robot. An advanced robotic platform weighing approximately 10 kilograms, the MTGR can be carried by a single person and affords 360-degree peripheral vision with an advanced arm capable of 4 degrees of freedom. The lightweight system is also able to climb stairways and run in an urban environment, both indoors and underground.

IRIS - Individual Robotic Intelligence System. The IRIS is a miniature, deployable and ruggedized unmanned vehicle system weighing only 1.5 kg and able to operate in small, cramped environments, transferring an image operator to an Android device or to the unified control unit. The IRIS system has already been widely distributed and has won numerous tenders around the world.

All company robots were developed to meet the advanced American JAUS/IOP standards, which enable a generic connection of means on the system according to a specific task. For example, sensors for the detection of hazardous materials in biologic events, laser by means of observation, and many more.

A significant component of the system is the software and algorithms. These enable the system operator to perform advanced and complex operations on the battlefield, all the while using and managing an array of autonomous capabilities consisting of a large number of platforms and sensors.

Based in Tel Aviv, Roboteam specializes in manufacturing advanced robotic military systems. Established in 2009 by Yossi Wolf and Elad Levy, both founders served as officers in the Israeli Air Force Special Forces. Wolf and Levy began their business ventures in defense industry companies, establishing Roboteam after they developed and supplied a robot to the Israel Defense Forces that was actively used in Operation Protective Edge, an Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip in 2014.

