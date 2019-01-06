New car deliveries in Israel down 5% in 2018

267,490 new vehicles were delivered in 2018, down 5% from 2017, according to the report of the Association of Car Importers based on Ministry of Transport figures. In December 2018, 5,100 new vehicles were delivered, down 12% from December 2017.

The top-selling car brand in 2018 was again Korean company Hyundai with 38,423 deliveries, up 4% from 2017. In second place was Kia with 35,663 deliveries, virtually unchanged from 2017. Hyundai and Kio are both part of Hyundai Motors and together they have 27% of Israel's market in new vehicle sales, and have been the top selling brands for the past four years.

In third place in 2018 in terms of new vehicle deliveries in Israel was Toyota with 27,192, down 13% from 2017 and in fourth place was Skoda with 19,928 deliveries, down 8% from 2017. In fifth place was Nissan with 15,626 deliveries, up 9% from 2017, and in sixth place was Suzuki with 13,604 deliveries, down 20% from 2018. In seventh place was Mazda with 13,253 deliveries, up 2% and in eighth place was Mitsubishi with 12,952 deliveries, up 19% from 2018.

