New high-rise planned by Tel Aviv's Hashalom Station

Lubinsky Group, the owners of the Sypholux factory at 100-106 Yigal Alon Street in Tel Aviv near the corner of Derekh Hashalom and the Hashalom railway station are promoting a plan to build a mixed-use 45-floor office, commercial and residential tower. Lubinsky Group's partners in the project are Aviram Dollinger, Baruch Ophir and Yehezkel Elani.

The plan, which is due to be discussed this week by the Tel Aviv Planning & Building Committee includes 34 floors of commercial and office space and the top 11 floors of apartments. The office space might also be used as a hotel.

For many years the land has housed the factory of Sypholux, which manufactured soda siphons, which were popular in the 1960s and 1970s. In recent years there have been offices in the building. Part of the factory will be preserved and connected by bridge to the new high-rise. The plan is being designed by architect Yigal Levy.

The area on Yigal Alon Street in which the new high-rise is planned is already surrounded by high-rise buildings including the Alon Towers, Electra Tower and the ToHa tower. Also very nearby is the Azrieli Center and its three towers and many more high-rise buildings are under construction or in the planning stages.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 31, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019