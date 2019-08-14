New hotel opens in Tel Aviv's Opera tower

Jordache Enterprises Group, controlled by the Nakash brothers, has opened a new hotel in Tel Aviv's historic Opera Tower. Tel Aviv Opera Hotel by Herbert Samuel is a luxury boutique hotel on Tel Aviv's seafront on the corner of Herbert Samuel Street and Allenby Street. The hotel is located in a building that housed the Knesset in the months after the establishment of Israel and subsequently the Israel Opera. A commercial tower was built in the early 80s, which has now been converted into the hotel.

The new hotel will have 111 rooms although only the first 61 rooms are now available. The Opera Hotel also has an infinity pool on the roof, spa, fitness room, restaurants, business lobby and more.

Other Herbert Samuel hotels in the group include the Reef in Eilat, Herbert Samuel Jerusalem in Zion Square, Okeanos Herzliya, Bayit Bagalil Boutique in the Galilee and Milos Dead Sea. The Sir Herbert will open in Tel Aviv later this year. The Group also has five star Setai brand hotels in Jaffa and the Galilee and plans three more - two of them in Tel Aviv and one in Akko.

