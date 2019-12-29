New neighborhood approved for Givat Shmuel

Development in Givat Shmuel will continue full speed ahead in the coming years. As of the end of 2018, the city had 26,000 residents, and it appears that future development plans will increase this number. The Central District Planning and Building Commission this week validated a plan creating a new neighborhood in the northern part of the town. The 167-dunam (41.75-acre) site is bordered by Kiryat Matalon and Petah Tikva on the north and the Geha Road on the west.

The plan includes construction of 719 apartments in nine 20-25-storey residential towers, plus 350 assisted living facilities apartments and public space. Four 12-storey office buildings with 96,500 square meters of space will be constructed above two commercial floors on the side facing Geha Road. Similarly zoned building are on the eastern side of Geha Road in the jurisdiction of Givat Shmuel, slightly to the south. The earlier construction on the site takes place, the more it will continue massive construction in the area in the jurisdictions of both Givat Shmuel and Petah Tikva.

The Planning Administration announced that a park would be constructed. Due to concern about floods from the Kiryat Matalon neighborhood, its design will be adopted to channeling water runoff into a reservoir.

The announcement also said that the plan's authors had devoted effort to encouraging pedestrians and non-motor traffic. The design of the new neighborhood's streets will facilitate connecting it to the rest of the city, including by bicycle paths.

Architect Joseph Farhi designed the plan.

