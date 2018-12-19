New tenders mark end to Jerusalem's Egged monopoly

Israel's Ministry of Transport is set to issue tenders tomorrow for dozens of bus routes in Jerusalem, as part of an agreement to drastically improve public transport services in the city, and end the monopoly of the Egged bus company, local newspaper "Kol Ha'Ir" reports.

The tenders will stipulate a preference for new fleets of buses and in particular electric buses and demand far higher frequency than current bus services. The aim is to double capacity on the city's buses in the coming few years. Buses will operate in the same way as the Jerusalem light rail, with drivers seated in a separate cabin with no contact with passengers, who will be required to board the bus with pre-paid tickets or Rav-Kav cards. The Ministry of Transport believes that this will enhance efficiency and the security of drivers.

As part of the subsidy deal agreed in June, by which Egged will receive NIS 10 billion from the government over the next decade, the bus agreed to give up its monopoly on intra-bus services in Jerusalem and some other major cities.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 19, 2018

