New virus cases mount as Netanyahu threatens total closure

The number of people who have tested positive in Israel for coronavirus has now risen to 2,666 up from 2,030 cases yesterday morning, the Ministry of Health reports. Of the 2,666 cases, 39 are in a serious condition, 68 are in moderate condition and 68 people have recovered. There have been now been eight fatalities, with the Ministry of Health raising the figure by three in the past few hours including a 91-year old woman who died in Wolfson Hospital in Holon.

The more than 600 new cases over the past 36 hours means the number of new cases is accelerating. However, in part this rise is due to the increased number of tests being carried out - 5,240 over the past 24 hours.

Yesterday evening more stringent closure restrictions came into effect. The main change is that people are only allowed to move around outside within 100 meters of their home. All synagogues are closed with only outside prayer assemblies allowed providing people remain two meters from each other.

People are only allowed to leave home to go to work or to buy food, household goods and other essentials as well as medication or for medical treatment and to donate blood. Public transport has been cut by 25% and the trains halted altogether and only one person will be allowed to travel in a taxi, and only in the back seat with the window open. Other reasons for leaving home are to attend a demonstration, legal proceedings, go to the Knesset, or to tend to the elderly and infirm.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that if the new restrictions do not stem the spread in the number of new Covid-19 cases then a complete lockdown will be imposed.

