New website presents Israel's Covid-19 tech efforts

The coronavirus outbreak has generated an abundance of initiatives and collaborations in Israel's tech ecosystem, some led by the government and others by companies and organizations in the field. Startups, large tech companies, funds, government ministries and academic institutions are all involved in the battle against Covid-19.

Information about these efforts, and other initiatives around the world, can now be find on a dedicated website CoronaTech Israel, which has been launched by Start-Up Nation Central and HealthIL. The site provides the most comprehensive source for technological solutions being developed in Israel to combat Covid-19. The website provides information on the range of ways that Israel's technology ecosystem is mobilizing to fight the unprecedented pandemic.

The new website offers news and updates, information about technological developments from Israel and abroad, a list of the challenges faced by the healthcare system at this time, proposals and opportunities for cross-border collaborations, access to international grants, and insights and analyses by Israel's best experts and entrepreneurs. The concentration of the content in a single website seeks to empower Israel's tech entrepreneurship community with opportunities for collaborations and joining forces in overcoming the human and economic crisis and leveraging it for growing new ventures.

Start-Up Nation (SNC) VP business development Jeremie Kletzkine said,"The global effort to triumph over the Coronavirus has led to a tsunami of information, part of which includes unstructured and inaccurate about the virus and the ways to address its rapid spread. SNC seeks to provide a comprehensive source of reliable and diverse information for entrepreneurs, investors, developers, tech professionals, healthcare officials, and researchers: anyone who looks for the most up-to-date snapshot of using technology to fight the Covid-19 spread." HealthIL executive director Yael Ofir added "As the people who work daily to promote digital transformation in the healthcare systems to improve the quality of care for patients in the various healthcare providers, we believe that effective implementation starts with information-sharing and brainstorming. A professional site, such as the one we have created, will help relevant players obtain a better understanding of what works, what doesn’t work, and what is not worth wasting energy on. We are currently promoting and implementing technologies across multiple medical bodies we work with and the hundreds of startups we have in our community. We believe that this kind of collaboration will contribute to the implementation of innovative technologies for fighting the virus."

CoronaTech Israel will also offer an arena that will bring together startups, opportunities, and investments where funds, healthcare service providers, and government agencies are welcome to post calls for proposals and action. Entrepreneurs and companies taking their first step in this environment will benefit from information on grants and support from international entities that posted calls for proposals at the outset of the crisis. CoronaTech Israel seeks to become a one-stop-shop for technological COVID-19 solutions from Israel and elsewhere with essential, up-to-date, accurate, and relevant information.

SNC is an independent non-profit organization with a mission of strengthening Israel's tech industry, "the engine of the Israeli economy." HealthIL is a joint venture of the Israeli Innovation Institute and the Ministries of Economy and Industry and Social Equality (Digital Israel), which aims to implement a digital transformation in Israel’s healthcare system.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 14, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020