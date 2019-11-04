New wing approved for Jerusalem's Notre Dame hotel

The Jerusalem District Planning and Building Committee today approved for deposit a plan to build a new wing on the hotel in the Pontifical Institute Notre Dame of Jerusalem Center opposite the New Gate in the northwest corner of the Old City. The plan allows for the construction of a new six-floor wing with 145 hotel rooms as well as other additions to the historic building on Shivtei Israel Street.

Along Shivtei Israel Street there will also be commercial storefronts and the central building of Notre Dame will be renovated. Nahum Meltzer is the architect for the project.

The Jerusalem District Planning and Building Committee's decision goes against a previous decision by the Jerusalem Municipality's Local Planning and Building Committee which opposes the project. At a municipality meeting in September at which the plan was discussed, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Elisha Peleg said that the new wing for the Notre Dame hotel should not be approved because, he claimed, "They hate Israel."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2019

