"Newsweek" ranks Israeli hospital in world's top ten

"Newsweek" has ranked Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer near Tel Aviv as one of the world's top ten hospitals.

Top of the list are two US hospitals with Mayo Clinic in Minnesota in first place and Cleveland Clinic in second place. Singapore General Hospital is ranked third and another US hospital - Johns Hopkins in Baltimore is fourth. Fifth place is taken by Germany's Charite in Berlin and in sixth place is Massachusetts General Hospital. Seventh, eighth and ninth places are taken by Toronto General Hospital, University of Tokyo Hospital and Switzerland's Lausanne University Hospital, respectively.

Sheba is ranked in tenth place. In citing its reasons for selecting Sheba, "Newsweek" says the hospital is, "a leader in medical science and biotechnical innovation, both in the Middle East and worldwide. The center’s collaborations with international parties have advanced innovative medical practices, hospital systems and biotechnology. The tertiary referral hospital, affiliated with Tel Aviv University, includes centers for nearly all medical divisions and specialties, and serves over 1 million patients per year. More than 25% of all Israeli medical clinical research takes place at its state-of-the-art facilities, and as a hospital it works with nearly every Israeli medical institute to educate students and advance the future of the medical profession."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 21, 2019

