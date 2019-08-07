search
No foreign currency purchases in July as reserves fall

7 Aug, 2019 16:36
Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of July 2019 stood at $119.994 billion, the Bank of Israel reports.

Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of July 2019 stood at $119.994 billion, a decline of $114 million from $120.1 billion at the end of June, the Bank of Israel reports. The reserves represent 32.5% of GDP. The reserves have risen from $115.8 billion over the past 12 months, although the Bank of Israel has purchased less than $100 million in foreign currency in 2019, despite calls for more intervention as the shekel continues to strengthen.

The decline in the foreign exchange reserves last month was the result of a revaluation that lowered the reserves by $618 million and private sector transfers of $12 million. The decline was partly offset by government transfers from abroad of $516 million.

