No unicorns: How the 10 most promising startups were chosen

Globes' list of the 10 Most Promising Startups of 2021 is based on selections made by 63 of the leading local and foreign investment funds operating in the Israeli high-tech market.

We asked investors in each of the funds to recommend one startup in which they had invested, plus four additional startups not in their portfolios that they expect to become the next big thing in their fields.

The funds were asked to select privately-held startups that have raised a significant amount of funding, at least in the tens of millions of dollars, but have not yet reached unicorn status, that is, a valuation of one billion dollars or more. Companies featured in previous Globes' Most Promising Startups lists were also ruled out.

The funds that participated in the selection process, in alphabetical order, are:

• 10D • 83North • Aleph • Amiti VC • Angular Ventures • Battery Ventures • Bessemer Venture Partners • Blackstone • Blumberg Capital • BRM • Cardumen Capital • Citi Ventures • ClalTech • Cyberstarts • Dell Capital • Disruptive Ventures • Entrée Capital • F2 Capital • FinTLV • Firstime • Flint Capital • Fort Ross • Global Founders Capital • Glilot Capital Partners • Grove Ventures • Hanaco Venture Capital • Hetz Ventures • iAngels • Ibex Investors • Insight Partners • Intel Capital • Israel Growth Partners - IGP • JAL Ventures • Joy Ventures • Jerusalem Venture Partners - JVP • Lightspeed Venture Partners • lool Ventures • Mangrove Capital • Meron Capital • MizMaa Ventures • NFX Ventures • Norwest Venture Partners • O.G. Tech • PICO Partners • Pitango First • Qualcomm Ventures • Qumra Capital • Red Dot Capital Partners • Saban Ventures • Samsung Next TLV • S Capital • SIBF VC • Sarona Partners • StageOne Ventures • State of Mind Ventures • Stardom Ventures • TAU Ventures • Team8 • TLV Partners • TPY Capital • Vertex Venture Capital • Viola Growth • Viola Ventures • YL Ventures •

