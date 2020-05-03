Noble Energy laying off dozens in Israel

US energy exploration and production company Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE: NBL) has begun laying off dozens of employees in Israel as part of its international streamlining plan.

The company, which operates the Tamar and Leviathan gas fields, has several hundred employees in Israel, some on the gas rigs themselves and others in its Israel head office in Herzliya. Sources in Israel stress that the layoffs will not affect the flow of gas from the offshore rigs or the service that the company provides its customers.

Noble has been caught up in the financial troubles caused by the collapse of oil prices worldwide and in the US in particular as part of its oil fracking operations. At the start of March, Nobel Energy announced a cost cutting plan.

Noble Energy said, "Although most of the cuts are being implemented in the US, we have continued to examine business operations throughout the world to identify additional opportunities for streamlining. This will allow us to continue providing the best service and meet the challenges of the coronavirus and the fall in oil prices. In Israel, we are continuing to focus on safe and reliable supply and of natural gas to the domestic and regional market while the current measures will enable us to continue to fulfill our commitments to our employees, our customers and the Israeli public in the coming years."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 3, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020