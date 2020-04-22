Fewer Covid-19 patients in Israel on ventilators

By 9:30 this morning, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Israel was 14,326, representing a rise of 4% in 24 hours. In 4,961 of these cases the patient has recovered. The number of fatalities from the disease has risen to 187.

<p>8,906 people are currently reported to be suffering mild symptoms, 124 people are moderately ill, and 148 are in severe condition, 111 of them on ventilators, representing a reduction of 8% in 24 hours.

<p>Globally, 2,558,951 people are reported to have been tested for Covid-19, of whom 695,866 have recovered. Reported fatalities from Covid-19 worldwide total 177,704.

<p><i>Published by Globes, Israel business news - <a href=http://en.globes.co.il>en.globes.co.il</a> - on April 22, 2020</i>

<p><i>© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020</i>